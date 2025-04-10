In an interview with Freedom Research, Dr. Valentina Zharkova, an astrophysicist and mathematician, challenged mainstream climate narratives using evidence from solar cycles, history, and physics.

'CO₂ is not a bad gas,' Professor Zharkova stated, emphasizing that it is, in fact, plant food. She argued that Earth’s vegetation is currently in a state of starvation and that we need more CO₂, not less. Here, Dr. Zharkova explains why CO₂ is essential for plant life—and why demonizing it reflects a profound lack of scientific understanding.

Professor Zharkova says that a natural solar cycle—not human activity—is driving the next major climate shift. She adds that it is not global warming we should be worried about, but cooling. As we have entered a Grand Solar Minimum (GSM), the temperatures are going to drop by ~1°C in the next 30 years. Of course, it is not the first time that this has happened: think of the Little Ice Age from about 1300 to 1850 as an example.

According to Professor Zharkova, the temperature will keep rising after the GSM and this is due to the Sun’s orbit being dragged closer to us by giant planets such as Saturn and Jupiter. Zharkova lays out a cosmic view: solar movement, not human carbon output, is the primary driver of long-term climate trends.