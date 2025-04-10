Three Key Messages – Professor Valentina Zharkova and the Looming Little Ice Age
Professor Zharkova warns that in the near-term future, it is not global warming, but global cooling that we should be worried about.
In an interview with Freedom Research, Dr. Valentina Zharkova, an astrophysicist and mathematician, challenged mainstream climate narratives using evidence from solar cycles, history, and physics.
'CO₂ is not a bad gas,' Professor Zharkova stated, emphasizing that it is, in fact, plant food. She argued that Earth’s vegetation is currently in a state of starvation and that we need more CO₂, not less. Here, Dr. Zharkova explains why CO₂ is essential for plant life—and why demonizing it reflects a profound lack of scientific understanding.
Professor Zharkova says that a natural solar cycle—not human activity—is driving the next major climate shift. She adds that it is not global warming we should be worried about, but cooling. As we have entered a Grand Solar Minimum (GSM), the temperatures are going to drop by ~1°C in the next 30 years. Of course, it is not the first time that this has happened: think of the Little Ice Age from about 1300 to 1850 as an example.
According to Professor Zharkova, the temperature will keep rising after the GSM and this is due to the Sun’s orbit being dragged closer to us by giant planets such as Saturn and Jupiter. Zharkova lays out a cosmic view: solar movement, not human carbon output, is the primary driver of long-term climate trends.
The Professor is quite correct that mankind has nothing to do with climate and that we need more CO2, not less, but she has missed the largest factors affecting global temperatures, and that is not solar irradience (affected by distance to the sun) but rather the cooling effect of cloud cover. And cloud formation is also tied to solar activity and hence solar cycles. Charged particles ejected from the sun during high periods of sunspot production in the coronal mass ejections, CMEs, affect the amount of very high energy cosmic rays penetrating through the atmosphere and reaching the Earth's surface. Cosmic rays ionize sulphur in the atmosohere which then attract water molecules, in effect Nature's "cloud seeding", thus forming the nuclei of water droplets that create clouds. Low solar activity means more cosmic rays through the atmosphere, means more clouds, means global cooling effect. Historically this happens during every low solar activity period. The Grand Solar Minimums produce Little Ice Ages, and in extreme cases, the major Ice Ages. Planetary movement and differences in the gravitational pulling on the Sun affects its magnetic field and its level of sunspot production. Multiple interacting cycles, including galactic effects that change the amount of cosmic rays passing through our "galactic neighborhood" all affect the amount of cloud cover and its direct effect on global temperature. It's all Nature, and we humans can't do a dang thing about it!!!!
"Man-made global warming" or "climate change" caused by human CO2 production is a gigantic scam. The majority of CO2 molecules in the atmosphere aren't even from burning "fossil fuels" but rather from volcanoes and outgassing from the oceans. CO2 doesn't CAUSE the temperature to rise, but rather follows after periods of higher temperatures. The Climate Alarmists, who uniformly don't know what they are talking about, have it ALL BACKWARDS! But they sure want you to pay them for ther stupid "carbon credits" and "carbon taxes" scams!!!!!
When western nations pass climate policies they hurt themselves and China benefits.
China wants to become the dominant superpower on earth by 2050. It is no coincidence that net-zero policies have 2050 as a benchmark goal.