Restore!, Inc.
It is in the spirit of a human where the longings for life's answers are, and those answers will not become complete . . . when coming from a human database. One's needs (healing, life, nutrition, safety, love in human relationships, and so on) can't be satisfied by a machine while expecting the human to remain free, sound of mind, and open to growing and learning of the beginnings and the endings of consciousness, life and good over evil. AI being introduced into a world where evil reigns some of the time, will result in AI being used for evil purposes. This complicates our future plans and hopes already.

What if AI was only supportive of truth, love and life, with programmed goodness as its algorithm of all algorithms?

It would still be artificial, illusory, and distracting from real life, being data with human programming masquerading as being conscious of your inputs. And why would humans want it to be more? There are signs and lessons in nature that the designs of the human are not in a highest evolutionary form, but the statement "flesh and blood cannot inherit eternal life" does not mean that AI and humans can close that gap.

See: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/ai-is-both-too-rigid-and-too-programmable-to-be-a-governmental-health-care-policy-mandate-and-it-doesnt-care-about-what-it-doesnt-know-bc049dde

and other problems with addiction to AI:

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/grok-is-not-the-greatest-thing-since-sliced-bread-exposing-the-malnutrition-origins-in-consumption-of-ai-8ec3a69a

list of anti-AI articles and pro-freedom in medical choices:

https://www.trialsitenews.com/p/therealrestoreinc

Kenneth J Clark
read, liked and shared

