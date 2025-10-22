Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Heath's avatar
Robert Heath
8h

Enjoyed reading this, thanks.

Personally I don't agree that Elon Musk really cares about freedom of expression, but that he is the actor, controlled by the hidden,established order, who plays the part of someone who cares about freedom of expression.

If you want to know some of the fundamental truths, or lies, then look at what people who are banned by X are saying, for unless what they are saying is harmful or abusive, why would it be banned? for nobody gets banned simply for telling what are thought to be lies by those with the power to do the censoring.

The truth looks after itself, there is no need to protect it from lies,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Freedom Research
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture