Excellent roundup covering the EU's signifcant policy pivot on combustion engines. The shift from 100% to 90% CO2 reduction basically admits the original targets were economically unworkable, and the allowance for e-fuels and biofuels to cover that last 10% is basically creating a carve-out that undermines the entire emissions framework. I worked in automotive supply chain briefly and saw firsthand how manufacturers were getting squeezed between mandates they couldn't meet and consumers who wouldn't buy EVs at scale. Stellantis calling the goals "unachievable" wasn't hyperbole, it was just stating the obvious that policymakers ignored for years.

Climate has changed before?

“ . . . it is these ocean state changes that are

1:02:28 correlated with the great disasters of the past impact can cause extinction but

1:02:35 it did so in our past only wants[once] that we can tell whereas this has happened over

1:02:40 and over and over again we have fifteen evidences times of mass extinction in the past 500 million years

1:02:48 so the implications for the implications the implications of the carbon dioxide is really dangerous if you heat your

1:02:55 planet sufficiently to cause your Arctic to melt if you cause the temperature

1:03:01 gradient between your tropics and your Arctic to be reduced you risk going back

1:03:07 to a state that produces these hydrogen sulfide pulses . . . “?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ako03Bjxv70

