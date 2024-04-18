UnHerd experienced it themselves. An organisation called the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) placed the UK-based website in a so-called “dynamic exclusion list” of publications that supposedly promote “disinformation” and should therefore be boycotted by all advertisers. As the site learned, once you’re on that list, it brings immediate consequences to your opportunities of attracting advertisers. However, GDI gave UnHerd this rating not because they found any actual ‘disinformation’ at their site, but simply because they did not like some of their content, calling it out for ‘anti-LGBTQI+ narratives’. They came to that opinion because some of UnHerd’s contributing authors have written there about trans-ideological issues and expressed beliefs that biological sex differences exist and matter. In the following video, Sayers explains the absurdity as well as the danger of the situation and takes us through the development of the ‘disinformation’ industry and how ‘fact-checking’ is being used to silence dissenting voices or information deemed inappropriate by today’s powers that be. The case is perhaps all the more telling for UnHerd’s rather principal pursuit of presenting various sides of an argument at their platform and resisting herd mentality wherever it is found. They have offered GDI’s executive to come and debate with them, but have not received a reply.

The problem discussed herein is, of course, huge and recognised by many. “Across the globe, government actors, social media companies, universities, and NGOs are increasingly working to monitor citizens and rob them of their voices. These large-scale coordinated efforts are sometimes referred to as the ‘Censorship-Industrial Complex,’” the authors of the Westminster Declaration stated last October. That declaration, shedding spotlight on how freedom of expression is treated in today’s world, has been signed by many well-known writers, journalists, scientists, actors, filmmakers, etc.

We at Freedom Research believe freedom of expression to be the 2nd most important human right, promptly after one’s right to life. It should be self-evident that in absence of free speech, no debate and hence no compromise or consent can occur over the most important topics in our society, and therefore no real freedom and tolerance can exist without it. We will continue to highlight numerous problems related to freedom of expression in today’s world to the best of our ability.

