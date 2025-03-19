"Safe and 95% effective," news headlines told us in November 2020, regarding Covid vaccines using the new mRNA technology. Two of the big pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Moderna, that focus on mRNA technology, both claimed after their trials that the efficacy was nearly perfect. The expected miracle cure was reported as the best there had ever been, not only by the mainstream media but also by reputable medical journals such as The BMJ, which thus gave the drug companies' publicity push a flair of authority.

The new mRNA vaccines were not only praised by the mainstream media but also endorsed by reputable medical journals such as The BMJ . Photo: screenshot.

We now know, of course, that everything the drug companies told us about their mRNA vaccines by pointing to their factually flawed drug trials was nothing but a bald-faced lie. UK pathologist Dr. Clare Craig, who has analysed these trials in detail, is sure that no such claims that were made could have been deduced from the trials. "Figures were from press releases from the pharma companies claiming 100% efficacy against death,“ she says. "The situation actually was that one person had died in the placebo group with a Covid label death. One person! That's not good statistics. You don't need to be a statistician to know that you don't call one person's death and claim something's 100% effective,“ Craig explains.

The many levels of Big Pharma’s influence

The fact that these trial reports from drug companies have not really been criticised, and not only by mainstream media publications but also by reputable medical journals, is one of the aspects of a serious problem the medical system faces. Put simply, it is a good illustration of how, instead of neutral research and real science, these journals use their prestige all too often in the service of Big Pharma’s commercial interests. "Drug companies behaved during Covid as they always do – published flawed clinical trials in major journals of the vaccines," Peter C. Gøtzsche, a well-known Danish medical professor and one of the co-founders of the Cochrane Collaboration and founder of the Nordic Cochrane Centre, has also told us in his interview to Freedom Research.

However, another aspect of the issue lies in the fact that public health authorities that regulate the pharmaceutical market and are supposed to protect patients and citizens from danger are permeated by the influence of pharmaceutical companies. As one example, this can also be seen in the case of investigating the side effects caused by the same Covid vaccines. According to Craig, in order to understand the extent of the incidence of adverse effects in society, it would be necessary to know what is happening to the population as a whole, because each individual study has its own shortcomings and biases. If people are more likely to experience a particular type of health condition, disease, or injury across the population, this needs to be analysed. "That's really important information in terms of what adverse reactions are real and which ones are coincidental. And that data has been collated and paid for by taxpayers and governments across Europe,“ Craig says. "And the collected data has been given to the pharma companies and not to anyone else,“ she adds.

Dr. Clare Craig points out that it is crazy to give the collected data about vaccine adverse reactions to pharma companies and not to independent researchers. Photo courtesy of Dr. Craig.

Of course, this means that independent researchers, who could provide an unbiased analysis of the side effects and associated harms of a drug, simply do not have access to it. “And so they [i.e. pharmaceutical companies – ed.] are analysing it their way and then presenting their analysis and no one else has access to the raw data. This is crazy,” Craig says, pointing out that this is no way to really approach medicine. “If you're talking about people's bodies and their lives and their health, things need to be way more open and transparent than that,” she notes.

Covid vaccines: not the first time

In fact, Craig says, something similar has happened before and with vaccines in particular. She recalls what happened during the 2009 swine flu pandemic. According to Craig, that pandemic was not a pandemic at all in the sense of how many people died because of the virus. But it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) – as was the case with Covid-19, as the organisation had previously amended the definition of a pandemic so that any internationally circulating virus that had mutated could be declared a pandemic and it no longer mattered whether it had caused any deaths at all. “Having declared a pandemic, the WHO then, within a sort of cahoots with the pharma industry, pushed for a massive vaccination program,“ she says. At the time, the UK, for example, agreed to buy 132 million doses of swine flu vaccine before the data from the vaccine trials had even become public. “There was only 60 million people in the UK at the time, so this was way too many. They heavily pushed this vaccine on children and pregnant women and a number of teenagers developed narcolepsy as a result, over 100 of them,“ Craig says.

Narcolepsy is a condition in which the sleep centre of the brain stops working properly, so you can be awake one minute and asleep the next. Craig says it is a lifelong debilitating condition and many people with this diagnosis have committed suicide because they can no longer lead a normal life. For example, they are precluded from operating machinery or driving a car, etc.

Dr. Craig points out that during the swine flu pandemic of 2009 a vaccine was heavily pushed on on children and pregnant women and a number of teenagers developed narcolepsy as a result -over 100 in the UK. Photo: Public domain.

According to Craig, the events of 2009 and the vaccine failures of that year were followed by a major backlash from the authorities and pharmaceutical companies that kept denying the problem. For example, the virus itself was blamed for causing narcolepsy. That there is a problem with these vaccines was first acknowledged only in 2013, even though Scandinavian countries had already drawn attention to it in 2010. The true scale of the problem, however, was only acknowledged in 2020. “It took 10 years to admit that there was an issue, which is not good enough. And obviously at the point where they're admitting there's an issue, we're in 2020 and we're about to do it all over again,“ Craig remarks.

Covid vaccine problems being denied

The current state of affairs with regard to Covid vaccines and the serious, at times even fatal side effects associated with them is certainly similar, but also much more widespread. By now we know about the various side effects from a large body of research which is being published by scientists at many prestigious universities. Recently, for example, a team of immunologists at Yale University brought out their study on the existence of post-vaccination syndrome. That such a syndrome does exist and that a person can develop a number of different ailments post-vaccination, such as brain fog, fatigue, dizziness, tinnitus, exercise intolerance etc, has of course been known for some time now, but mainstream science still tends to ignore it.

It has also been acknowledged long enough, for example, that Covid vaccines cause myocarditis and brain clots – a rise in the incidence of these conditions can be seen since the vaccination campaigns began, Craig says. The data also show an increase in the number of heart attacks following the start of vaccination campaigns, especially amongst younger population.

It is also clear that instead of “saving millions of lives”, many millions were probably lost due to these vaccines.

There are also plenty of indications of the magnitude of the problem related to these vaccines in official health statistics. Craig points out that while in the UK the number of ambulance calls due to a life-threatening condition used to be around 2,000 per day, in the spring of 2021, at the height of a major vaccination campaign, it jumped to 2,500 and hasn't come down since. Alongside this, the proportion of working-age people who are no longer able to work due to being sick has increased in both the UK and the US. “It works out at 2% of that population. It's huge. And they're still sick,“ Craig says. “These numbers tell us of the consequences of the whole thing, even if they don't actually offer us a particular link to the vaccines themselves,“ she notes and adds that because the symptoms of vaccine-induced ill health can start much later, people often don't associate them directly with the vaccination.

Serious breaches of medical ethics

Compared to similar events in the past, Covid crisis was also notable for its huge breaches of medical ethics. “Even if the vaccines had been fine, overriding these principles is a massive, massive problem,“ Craig says. She reminds us of a few simple principles medical ethics stand upon. The first is to ensure that no harm is done in the consequence – it is important for the medical professional to always weigh if the medical intervention actually benefits the patient or not.

The second principle is that adults protect children, not the other way round. As we remember, children were also pressured into being injected with Covid vaccines, and particularly so on the argument that their grandparents would then be better protected.

In an interview with Freedom Research Dr. Craig emphasised that compared to similar events in the past, Covid crisis was also notable for its huge breaches of medical ethics. Photo: Freedom Research.

Thirdly, of course, an essential part of any medical procedure is the informed consent of the patient. Informed consent means that the patient is given as much information as possible about the risks, as well as the benefits, before undergoing a medical procedure. In the case of Covid vaccines, all of this was dismissed and the only talking points were how necessary and effective these medicines are. While these claims were clearly not true – for example, according to Craig, it is not possible even on principle that a vaccine injected into the shoulders would be of any use in preventing respiratory infections, and cannot therefore be effective against those in any way – people were coerced to inject these substances under the threat of losing their jobs.

Craig says that so far society has failed to push back against all these breaches of medical ethics and pronounce that this was all completely wrong. “Until we've got the vast majority of people saying, we should never have done that, that should never have been done, and it can never happen again, then we are in a different world to the world that we were in before 2020. We're in a world where the state decides what happens to your body. And that is terrifying. Now, the fact is that the vaccines didn't work and these vaccines have caused harm, in many ways,“ Craig notes.

It is still possible though that things will slowly be getting better. After all, the US has a new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has promised to bring a scientific and fact-based approach back to health care and some signals are there of things getting better. This should also mean a drastic reduction in the influence of the pharmaceutical companies, both in scientific journals and at national authorities responsible for public health issues.

Craig says that a new culture needs to be adopted where medicines are not just piled up on people, but the underlying causes of a disease are addressed instead. “I'm not saying that medicines are bad. I think medicines have a role to play and there are some medicines that really do amazing things, but we need to get the balance back again, because increasingly the pharma industry is looking to get more and more people on lifelong medication,” Craig notes. She cites the example of statins used for heart failure, and notes that the severity of the condition for which they are prescribed is going down all the time, as is the age at which they are prescribed. “And obviously, that's a huge benefit to the pharma companies. They make a huge amount of money from it. And yet, it's not good for patients,” she says. “If you look at in a more independent and different way, and you look at the number of people that need to be given this medicine for their life to be saved, and the number of side effects they'll get from having the medicine, then the balance doesn't work out the way that we're claimed.”

Dr. Clare Craig is an experienced pathologist who has raised and addressed serious problems with Covid vaccines and other health policy mistakes made during the Covid crisis, both on her Substack, in her book on Covid (Expired: Covid the untold story) as well as in public appearances. Craig received her medical training at Cambridge and Oxford Universities and worked for 15 years as a pathologist at the UK National Health Service (NHS), becoming a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists. Subsequently she was the day-to-day lead for pathology and clinical data in the cancer arm of the 100,000 Genomes Project and worked in A.I. cancer diagnostics. Since May 2020, however, she has been involved in research into Covid to provide information on the virus and its dangers for general population. Since January 2021, she has been a co-leader of the HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team), a group of experts set up to study and share information on Covid.