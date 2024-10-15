FREEDOM RESEARCH PODCAST #17. Dr. Clare Craig. Consequences of the Covid Crisis: We Have Not Had the Pushback We Need

“In medical ethics, there are few simple foundational principles like first do no harm and adults protect children and not the other way around. And informed consent and bodily autonomy. We are now in a world where informed consent has been overwritten. Bodily autonomy has been overwritten. The states can do what they like to your body,” Dr. Craig says, talking about the consequences we must face after the Covid crisis.

We can talk about a lot of particularly harmful Covid policies, but as Craig puts it, our relationship with the state might actually be the most frightening issue after the crisis. And it all has arrived along with the censorship. “If you haven't got feedback happening in a democracy or in fact in any setup, if there is no feedback, things are gonna go awry. And the feedback was broken and they went awry and now they don't want anyone talking about what happened, so they want more censorship on more topics and it is gonna go more wrong,” she says, pointing out that these authoritarian tendencies are a global problem. “And we haven't had the pushback that we need to have,” she says.

Besides the consequences of the Covid crisis and other important issues related to the topic, Craig also analyses the efficacy and safety problems related to Covid vaccines.

Dr. Clare Craig studied medicine at Cambridge University, moving to Oxford for her final three years of clinical training. After qualifying she practised in the UK National Health Service (NHS) for 15 years, specialising as a diagnostic pathologist and becoming a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists. Subsequently, she was the day-to-day lead for pathology and clinical data in the cancer arm of the 100,000 Genomes Project and worked in A.I. cancer diagnostics. From May 2020, she has worked full time, pro bono, on Covid research, distilling the evidence for a lay audience. Since January 2021, she has co-chaired HART with Dr Jonathan Engler. HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team) is a multi-disciplinary body of experts who have provided an independent source of information on Covid issues.