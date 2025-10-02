Energy Expert Dr. Lars Schernikau: Wind and Solar Energy Make Electricity Expensive

Dr. Lars Schernikau is an energy expert and author who has thoroughly studied the electricity generation system. He says that wind and solar energy production are unstable and, instead of lowering prices, will significantly increase the total cost of electricity generation. In an interview to Freedom Research, Dr. Schernikau explains in detail the requirements of the electricity generation system and why wind and solar energy, which are proclaimed by the authorities to be environmentally friendly, are actually not so, and why the increasingly widespread use of these systems will drive the electricity prices up, rather than reduce them.

In the interview, Schernikau pays particular attention to storage technologies, i.e. batteries. These systems are supposed to supplement weather-dependent wind and solar energy production, i.e. provide us with electricity when the wind is not blowing and the Sun is not shining. However, according to Schernikau, batteries are not the solution because they are extremely expensive and current technologies are capable of storing only a fraction of the energy that we actually need. In addition, Schernikau says that batteries and their production are an environmental nightmare.

Dr. Lars Schernikau is an energy economist and entrepreneur involved in commodity trading. He is the founder, shareholder, and former board member of the German-listed commodity company HMS Bergbau AG and has founded and advised several other companies in the commodity, mining, and energy sectors around the world. He studied at New York University and INSEAD in France and holds a doctorate in economics from the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Germany. He advises government agencies, banks and corporations on energy policy issues. He is also a member of the CO 2 Coalition.

Last year, he and Professor William H. Smith published a book that takes an in-depth look at electricity generation systems, their efficiency, environmental footprint, and future options: The Unpopular Truth about Electricity and the Future of Energy.