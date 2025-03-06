FREEDOM RESEARCH PODCAST #20. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher: Medical Regulatory Agencies Are Corrupted by Big Pharma

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, says that now there are thousands and thousands of studies showing that mRNA based vaccine products are not safe. “We have undeniable proof that they led to excess mortality. More and more studies are coming out showing that the vaccines have led to increased mortality among populations. They’ve reduced life expectancy. There are six studies now that show that these vaccines actually increase your infection,” he says.

But why are these mRNA based drugs still on market then? “They’re still on the market because our regulatory agencies worldwide are corrupted by Big Pharma,” Hulscher gives a straight answer. “They are not looking at the data. They are not protecting the populations they are supposed to be protecting and this needs to change,” he says and adds that the pharmaceutical interests in the medical journals are also something that need to stop. “If you are Pfizer, you can just go and ask the New England Journal of Medicine, look here, we have this study, can you publish it? And they say yes. We can’t say the same when we present safety data on the vaccines,” he says.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, is an epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation. Alongside Dr Peter McCullough and John Leake, he is one of the authors of Focal Points.