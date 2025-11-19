Freedom Research

FREEDOM RESEARCH TV. From Jets To Yachts: Climate Hypocrisy 101

As COP30 in Brazil nears its end, we greet all the celebrity climate advocates who are literally saying they want 'rules for thee'.
Freedom Research
Nov 19, 2025

Ordinary folk should give up their cars and their once-a-year family vacations — for the sake of the climate, they say. We should be happy if they want to vaccinate our cows to keep them from farting and dim the Sun to save us from global warming—they say. Hey, we should even eat fake meat and bugs... Or go extinct, right?

All because of our guilt over emitting CO₂ into the atmosphere that’s supposedly killing us.

However, have you noticed that there are those whose CO₂ does not seem as bad? Often enough it is those who demand that we take action?

They fly their private jets to those COP meetings, party on superyachts, and burn more fuel in a weekend than families do in a year. So if we want to take all this seriously, should we not start with them?

