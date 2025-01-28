FREEDOM RESEARCH PODCAST #18. Professor Nir Shaviv: Why There Is No Climate Crisis or Scientific Consensus on Climate Change

Nir Shaviv is a professor at the Racah Institute of Physics of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Among his other research topics, he is known for his work on solar and cosmic ray effects on climate. As Wikipedia puts it, his solar and cosmic-ray hypothesis of climate change ‘disagrees with the scientific consensus on human-caused climate change’.

“There is no such thing as a scientific consensus,” professor Shaviv comments. “Science is always at the forefront of research. You have open questions and if it’s a consensus, then it’s not science any more. It moved to other realms,” he explains and adds that the topic of climate change or climate change caused by humans also remains an open question. “It is true that the majority thinks maybe one thing but it does not necessarily imply that they are right. Science is not a democracy in a sense that 90 or whatever the per cent of the people think one thing. Or 60 or 51 per cent. It does not mean that they are right because they are the majority,” Shaviv says.

In the podcast, we also talk about how climate has changed during the ages and why a bit of warming does not constitute a climate crisis, where the IPCC gets it wrong when explaining the warming of our climate, and why he still believes we should replace the usage of fossil fuels and what is the alternative.