New Film About COVID Vaccines: Inside The Vaccine Trials - Lived Experiences

A compelling new film, Inside the Vaccine Trials, pulls back the curtain on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, exposing critical questions about regulatory oversight, safety monitoring, and public transparency.

This hour-long film brings together whistleblowers, doctors, patients, and legal experts to explore what went wrong and why some trial participants feel abandoned.

The film is produced and distributed by Loov Production. For more information, visit the film’s website.

Maddie, a healthy 12-year-old vaccine trial participant, suffered seizures, nerve damage, and paralysis after her second dose. Her family, previously supportive of vaccination, alleges her condition was minimized by trial investigators. Augusto, another trial participant, developed heart inflammation and claims his case was not highlighted in the study report, raising concerns about data integrity.

Olivia experienced severe symptoms, including nerve and muscle damage.

Brianne, once a strong supporter of vaccines, developed severe neurological issues confirmed by National Institutes of Health research, yet her injury was never acknowledged by the trial sponsor.

Brianne Dressen: “I gave my body essentially to science. I didn’t realize that that meant that if something were to go wrong, that I would be left for dead.”

The film features researcher Dr. Joseph Fraiman, who re-analyzed trial data and found an increase in serious adverse events in the vaccine group. He’s joined by Brook Jackson, a former trial site director turned whistleblower, who alleges she witnessed data discrepancies and safety concerns during the trials.

Attorney Aaron Siri highlights the blurred lines between regulators and industry, noting that former FDA leaders now hold positions with vaccine manufacturers. Meanwhile, official safety monitoring systems such as VAERS and V-Safe report over a million adverse events, many allegedly ignored or withheld from public scrutiny.





