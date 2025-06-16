Freedom Research

Freedom Research

TEASER: Exclusive Interview with Renowned Climatologist Professor Judith Curry Coming This Week!

Freedom Research
Jun 16, 2025
1
1
In an interview to be published later this week, Dr. Judith Curry, a renowned climatologist and emeritus professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, clarifies what is known about climate change and debunks misleading or false narratives, including alarmist claims about extreme weather and assertions of a 97% consensus on a human-caused climate crisis.

