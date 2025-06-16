In an interview to be published later this week, Dr. Judith Curry, a renowned climatologist and emeritus professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, clarifies what is known about climate change and debunks misleading or false narratives, including alarmist claims about extreme weather and assertions of a 97% consensus on a human-caused climate crisis.
TEASER: Exclusive Interview with Renowned Climatologist Professor Judith Curry Coming This Week!
Please share with your friends and invite them to subscribe to Freedom Research.
Jun 16, 2025
Recent Posts
Share this post