FREEDOM RESEARCH PODCAST #8. Jeffrey Tucker. Aftermath of Covid Pandemic and Rise of Corporatism.

In an interview with us, Jeffrey Tucker, president of Brownstone Institute, discusses reasons behind the unreasonable pandemic response by governments and where it has left us.
Hannes Sarv
Apr 04, 2024
“I think it is really important for people to understand that we are no longer dealing with the debate between capitalism and socialism. About that, we were encouraged to think in the 20th century. But now the real threat is corporatism. The merger of big business, big science, big pharma, and big government. And they are all coming together to oppress everybody else,” Jeffrey Tucker explains in the podcast interview. According to him, it has now become evident, especially since the pandemic, that the situation of individual freedoms – freedom of expression as an example – in relation to the big tech is almost ridiculous. But for Tucker, it was not all that surprising when it started to play out in 2020, as he had already done a lot of research into what he calls ‘the pandemic planning industry’.

Jeffrey Tucker is a founder and the president of the Brownstone Institute. He is a libertarian author and has written 10 books and thousands of articles. He speaks widely on topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture.

