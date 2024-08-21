FREEDOM RESEARHC PODCAST #13. Dr. Matthew Wielicki. Irrational Fear of Climate Crisis and the New Green Colonialism.

Dr. Matthew Wielicki, a geologist, says that instead of climate models that foretell us doom but are just assumptions, we should look at facts or as he calls it, the observable data. For example, we can measure a temperature rise of 1.2-1.5 C since 1880. How has it affected society? “It's very difficult to find a metric by which you would define the state of the planet as a crisis or an emergency or a catastrophe or anywhere near collapse,” he says. “There's no increase in extreme weather. If you look over 100 years, we've reduced the deaths associated with weather-related disasters by 96% or 98%,” Wielicki adds.

Dr. Wielicki is a former assistant professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Alabama and a post-doctoral research scientist in the Department of Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. His research interests include climate change and the implications of warming on severe weather and overall human condition, as well as energy transition, conditions of early Earth during the initiation of life, plus constraining the amount of continental lithosphere through time, understanding the flux and timing of asteroids impacting the Earth-Moon system and the association with major extinction events, medical mineralogy, and the evolution of the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau. You can also check out his web page and Substack publication Irrational Fear.

In the podcast, Wielicki also talks about how the universities have changed because of DEI policies, how he started to give lectures about climate to reduce the anxiousness of his students, and why he calls himself an Earth science professor-in-exile now. Wielicki also explains what, according to his view, is the new green colonialism that does not allow Africa to develop.