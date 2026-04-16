“It’s a Digital Concentration Camp”: Catherine Austin Fitts Warns of the Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid

In a new interview to Freedom Research, Catherine Austin Fitts poses the question of how would have Covid lockdowns been enforced if programmable money (CBDCs) had already been rolled out at the time. To put it simply, this is the kind of “money” that has levers for control on where and how it is spent. “If I put you in a 15-minute city and I don’t want you to leave this 15-minute city, the rules won’t work outside your 15-minute city,” she says – but if money itself gets custom designed, so to speak, the situation will be different. “You can then embed highly complex rule systems to manage each individual as well as to manage groups of individuals,” Fitts explains.

Now, if you look at all the elements of the system Fitts calls the digital control grid – facial recognition cameras, QR code checkpoints, smartphones, etc., and you have AI data centers to analyse them all – then once you fuse it all together, it’s a digital concentration camp.

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Fitts is one of the most prominent voices in the world warning about our rapid march into a digital dystopia. She describes the emerging digital surveillance system as a panopticon, a concept introduced by Jeremy Bentham in which the possibility of constant observation by a central authority ensures discipline and control, most famously exemplified by a prison. The problem, Fitts argues, is that this new 21st-century digital control grid – this modern panopticon – will be overwhelming and total. With the technocratic tools now in development, it could potentially surveil everyone everywhere, and restrict our personal freedoms at will.

Catherine Austin Fitts is the founder and president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Screens, LLC.

Fitts has had a long and distinguished career. She has served as Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc., as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development during the first Bush Administration, and as President of Hamilton Securities Group, Inc. Fitts has designed and closed over $25 billion in transactions and investments and has led portfolio and investment strategy for $300 billion of financial assets and liabilities.