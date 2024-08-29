Playback speed
Transcript

FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: A New Documentary “My Biggest Battle”

The film follows the painful journey of a once thriving extreme triathlete Heiko Sepp who lost his health after the second dose of Covid vaccine and has been suffering ever since.
Hannes Sarv
Aug 29, 2024
Transcript

The documentary paints a vivid picture of Heiko's life in Norway, where he lives with his wife and their two young sons. Known for his remarkable achievements in extreme triathlons, including podium placements in grueling races like the Norseman, Heiko's passion for the sport is central to his identity. However, everything changed in September 2021 when Heiko received his second COVID-19 vaccination. What began as chest pain rapidly escalated into a series of debilitating symptoms, including heart inflammation, joint pain, and muscle spasms, leaving Heiko's once vibrant life shrouded in pain and uncertainty.

The film follows Heiko's challenging journey through countless hospital visits, medical tests, and consultations with healthcare professionals. Despite his lifelong peak health and athletic prowess, Heiko faces a healthcare system that offers few answers and little relief. As Heiko's search for a diagnosis leads him to an esteemed immunologist, the documentary delves into the emerging understanding of vaccine-induced autoimmunity and its implications for people like Heiko. The film concludes with a message of hope and resilience, raising critical questions about vaccine safety and healthcare accessibility.

You can support Heiko and his family through a campaign launched on GoFundMe or through Heiko’s web page.

