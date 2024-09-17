Playback speed
FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: Free Speech Under Global Attack

Our video compilation of global attacks on free speech shows a concerted effort in different countries to push Western civilisation closer to authoritarianism. Reasonable people should fight back.
Freedom Research
Sep 17, 2024
1
PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!

Freedom Research team has put together a compilation on freedom of speech that serves two purposes: first, to highlight the value of freedom of expression as an individual and societal right. Secondly, to bring together recent drastic examples of the curtailment of this freedom in several Western countries: USA, UK, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, etc. A clear spillover from the authoritarian regimes in the East. This is a slippery slope leading to the abyss of abuse and suffering.

Please share this video with your circle and beyond, so that people can recognise the threat that is looming.

Freedom Research has written extensively about the value of free speech and the threats we face today to this fundamental freedom:

