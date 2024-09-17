FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: Free Speech Under Global Attack

PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!
Freedom Research team has put together a compilation on freedom of speech that serves two purposes: first, to highlight the value of freedom of expression as an individual and societal right. Secondly, to bring together recent drastic examples of the curtailment of this freedom in several Western countries: USA, UK, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, etc. A clear spillover from the authoritarian regimes in the East. This is a slippery slope leading to the abyss of abuse and suffering.
Please share this video with your circle and beyond, so that people can recognise the threat that is looming.
Freedom Research is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Freedom Research has written extensively about the value of free speech and the threats we face today to this fundamental freedom:
A Global Pattern: Different Countries Suppressing Free Speech with Similar Legislations
The Anatomy of Ad Boycotts: How World's Biggest Companies Impose Censorship
Mark Zuckerberg Admits To Congress: Biden Administration Pressured Us To Censor Covid-19 Content
Attack on Freedom of Expression: EU Threatens Musk's X with a Heavy Fine
Analysis: How Censorship Has Exploded in Recent Years, Part 1
Analysis: How Censorship Has Exploded In Recent Years, Part 2
Censorship in the UK: Freedom of Expression in the UK: Starmer's Efforts in Tightening the Screws There Will Have Effect on Others
Censorship in France: The French Case for Freedom of Expression: Only for Selected Few
Censorship in Germany: Hate Speech Law in Germany: Freedom of Expression Is Being Clamped Down On With Early Morning Police Raids On Homes
Censorship in Finland: Päivi Räsänen About Her Hate Speech Case: “It Was Absurd. How Can This Happen In Finland?"
Censorship in Norway: Can a Man be a Lesbian? Tonje Gjevjon's Criminal Investigation in Norway Reveals a New Absurdity in the "Hate Speech Law"
FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: Free Speech Under Global Attack