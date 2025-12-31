Our 2025 Highlights and a Small Plea to Our 3,000 Subscribers
Here are some important stories we published this year. To keep us moving forward in our work, please join us as a paying subscriber or make a one-time donation today.
We recently reached an important milestone: we surpassed 3,000 subscribers. We are so thankful that we have the opportunity to provide you with independent, fact-based content that emphasizes the importance of protecting individual freedoms around the world. Please share our content on social media and recommend our publication to your friends and family!
To keep our work going, we need your financial support. Presently only about 1% of our readers are paid subscribers. Please consider helping us continue by becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time donation: https://ko-fi.com/freedomresearch
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here are some of the important interviews and articles we would want to highlight from 2025:
Democracy Replaced by Soft Totalitarianism
Energy Expert Dr. Lars Schernikau: Wind and Solar Energy Make Electricity Expensive
Dr. Henrik Svensmark: Sun and Cosmic Rays Drive Climate, Not CO₂
Hate Speech Laws in Europe – A Tool of Thought Control Against Opponents
Absurdity of European Hate Speech Laws: Paedophilia Allegations Won’t Trigger Investigations, Commenting On Them Will
Professor Judith Curry: Climate Science Has Become Pseudo Science
EXCLUSIVE. Professor Richard Lindzen: There Will Be No Climate Catastrophe
Steamroller of Wind Farm Development Puts Democracy on Pause
Claude Monet’s Green Revolution
Professor Nir Shaviv: Global Warming Mostly Caused By Sun, Not Humans
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Prof. William Happer – Climate Scare Is Based on Lies
Is There a Thaw in the Air of Social Debate?