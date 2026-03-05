The Little Ice Age: The Climate Change Event They Forgot

Many believe climate change is a uniquely modern phenomenon. But history tells a far more complex story.

In this Freedom Research original documentary, we explore the dramatic climate shifts of the past 1,000 years, from the Medieval Warm Period, when Vikings farmed Greenland, to the devastating Little Ice Age, when the River Thames froze over, and famine swept across Europe.

Featuring insights from world-renowned physicist Prof. William Happer and distinguished atmospheric scientist Prof. Richard Lindzen.