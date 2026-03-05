Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Little Ice Age: The Climate Change Event They Forgot

In this Freedom Research original documentary, we explore the dramatic climate shifts of the past with Professors William Happer and Richard Lindzen.
Freedom Research's avatar
Freedom Research
Mar 05, 2026

Many believe climate change is a uniquely modern phenomenon. But history tells a far more complex story.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In this Freedom Research original documentary, we explore the dramatic climate shifts of the past 1,000 years, from the Medieval Warm Period, when Vikings farmed Greenland, to the devastating Little Ice Age, when the River Thames froze over, and famine swept across Europe.

Share

Featuring insights from world-renowned physicist Prof. William Happer and distinguished atmospheric scientist Prof. Richard Lindzen.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture