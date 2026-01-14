Freedom Research

Watch and Share: Unmasking the Evidence – What Science Says About Masks

Remember how, only a few years ago, masks were promoted as “the most powerful public health tool” and enforced through mandates, fines, and social pressure?
Freedom Research
Freedom Research
Jan 14, 2026

Watch and share our mini-documentary, which looks back at that bizarre period when people were required to blindly accept “the science” and wear masks as a symbol of submission!

And of course, once the dust had settled and the data were thoroughly reviewed—from Sweden’s outcomes to the Cochrane Review’s gold-standard analysis—the evidence supporting population-wide mask mandates proved weak or nonexistent. What lessons should we draw from this experience? Should we simply forget?

