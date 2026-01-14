Watch and Share: Unmasking the Evidence – What Science Says About Masks

Watch and share our mini-documentary, which looks back at that bizarre period when people were required to blindly accept “the science” and wear masks as a symbol of submission!

And of course, once the dust had settled and the data were thoroughly reviewed—from Sweden’s outcomes to the Cochrane Review’s gold-standard analysis—the evidence supporting population-wide mask mandates proved weak or nonexistent. What lessons should we draw from this experience? Should we simply forget?

