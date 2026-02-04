Freedom Research

Watch and Share! Digital Dystopia: China's Model Threatens Freedoms in Europe

Digital Dystopia exposes how the world’s citizens are being drawn into an age of total surveillance.
Feb 04, 2026

From China’s social-credit system to the West’s growing digital-ID programs, this film explains the digital ID system. It exposes how the world’s citizens are being drawn into an age of total surveillance—and what we can still do to stop it.

We’re working on a full-scale investigation across the US, UK, and Europe, featuring experts, journalists, and whistleblowers, exposing how digital ID systems are reshaping freedom, privacy, and democracy.

Fund our next big documentary on digital ID: https://ko-fi.com/freedomresearch

Learn more here: https://digitaldystopiafilm.com

