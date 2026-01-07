Watch and Share - Censorship: The Engine Behind Open Borders

Watch our mini-documentary exposing the consequences of mass immigration and share it!
Yet ordinary people experience these consequences firsthand. Their neighborhoods and communities change as demographics shift, open-border experiments impose higher financial burdens on taxpayers, and crime rates, especially those involving sexual offenses, are on the rise.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
By silencing or marginalizing open, evidence-based debates on these multifaceted consequences—fearing accusations of xenophobia—the media and political establishment risk eroding public trust, fueling polarization.