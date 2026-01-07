Freedom Research

Watch and Share - Censorship: The Engine Behind Open Borders

Legacy media often frames mass immigration primarily through the lens of “integration” challenges, downplaying or avoiding discussion of its broader societal consequences.
Freedom Research
Jan 07, 2026

Watch our mini-documentary exposing the consequences of mass immigration and share it!

Yet ordinary people experience these consequences firsthand. Their neighborhoods and communities change as demographics shift, open-border experiments impose higher financial burdens on taxpayers, and crime rates, especially those involving sexual offenses, are on the rise.

By silencing or marginalizing open, evidence-based debates on these multifaceted consequences—fearing accusations of xenophobia—the media and political establishment risk eroding public trust, fueling polarization.

