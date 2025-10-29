Freedom Research

FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: Digital ID Part 2 - From Vaccine Passports to Total Digital Control

This is the second part of our short documentary that highlights the dystopian threats posed by digital IDs, CBDCs, and related developments to our freedoms.
Freedom Research
Oct 29, 2025
What began as temporary measures for public health is quietly becoming the infrastructure for total surveillance. Digital IDs, central-bank digital currencies, and facial scans are all sold as conveniences, but each one shrinks our autonomy. The question is no longer if this system will arrive, but how far you’ll comply when it does.

Please share this video within your circle and beyond, so that people can recognise the threat that is looming.

Here are two important articles by Freedom Research on the same topic that are worth looking at as well:

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on the Demise of Democracy and What Might Come Next

Digital Privacy vs Covert Data Collection and Surveillance

