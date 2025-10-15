FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: Digital ID – China’s Dystopian Model Threatens Freedom in Europe

PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!
In China, your digital ID controls whether you can travel, buy food, or even access your money. Speak out—and you vanish. No ticket. No loan. No voice. Now the EU and UK are treading the same dangerous path: digital IDs, digital currencies, and sprawling surveillance networks. This isn’t some distant dystopia. It’s unfolding right now. The Freedom Research team has compiled a chilling video to expose the threats these technologies pose to our freedoms.
Please share this video within your circle and beyond, so that people can recognise the threat that is looming.
