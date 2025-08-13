Inside mRNA Vaccines: New Film Explores Science and Safety Concerns

The HHS Director, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., has announced a $500 million cut to science grants for mRNA vaccines, igniting global debate. Inside the mRNA Vaccines steps into this moment, exploring perspectives often left out of the conversation and adding nuance to a story shaping public health today.

The film traces the decades-long journey of mRNA technology development, from Nobel Prize-winning breakthroughs to its rapid rollout under Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 crisis. Alongside these milestones, the film explores ongoing scientific discussions on biodistribution, spike protein persistence, and long-term safety, featuring a range of perspectives:

Robert W. Malone – Early inventor of the mRNA platform

Robert Redfield – Former CDC Director and Operation Warp Speed advisor

Peter A. McCullough – Cardiologist and researcher on vaccine-associated myocarditis

Aseem Malhotra – Cardiologist discussing cardiovascular implications

Jessica Rose – Computational biologist examining vaccine safety data

Paul E. Marik – Critical care specialist focused on treatment options for vaccine-injured patients

While many public health leaders and the broader scientific community maintain that mRNA vaccines are safe, effective, and life-saving, the film documents the questions, data, and lived experiences of those harmed by these products, which continue to fuel calls for transparency, long-term monitoring, and open dialogue.

