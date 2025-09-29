TEASER: Exclusive Interview with Energy Expert Dr. Lars Schernikau Coming This Week!

In an interview released later this week, Dr. Lars Schernikau, an energy economist and author, explains in detail the requirements of the electricity generation system. He discusses the reasons why wind and solar energy, along with battery storage systems, are today an environmental nightmare, and why the increasingly widespread use of them will inevitably increase our electricity costs.
Exclusive Interview with Energy Expert Dr. Lars Schernikau Coming This Week!
Sep 29, 2025
