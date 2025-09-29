Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3

TEASER: Exclusive Interview with Energy Expert Dr. Lars Schernikau Coming This Week!

Please share with your friends and invite them to subscribe to Freedom Research.
Freedom Research's avatar
Freedom Research
Sep 29, 2025
3
Share

In an interview released later this week, Dr. Lars Schernikau, an energy economist and author, explains in detail the requirements of the electricity generation system. He discusses the reasons why wind and solar energy, along with battery storage systems, are today an environmental nightmare, and why the increasingly widespread use of them will inevitably increase our electricity costs.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Freedom Research
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture