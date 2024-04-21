Freedom Research

News Round-Up: Factless Fact Checking, 'Disinformation Industry' and Cloud Seeding in Dubai
Every week, the editorial team of Freedom Research compiles a round-up of news that caught our eye, or what felt like under-reported aspects of news…
  
Hannes Sarv
1
A Must Watch: Freddie Sayers Takes On 'Disinformation' Industry
In a recent video, the editor-in-chief and CEO of UnHerd explains how the 'disinformation' industry uses the notion to distort public debate and punish…
  
Hannes Sarv
1
Jeffrey A. Tucker's Take on the Pandemic, Its Aftermath and the Struggle We're in Now
Jeffrey Tucker explains the essence of the 'pandemic planning industry' and the rise of a corporate system in which big business and governments…
  
Hannes Sarv
10
News Round-Up: US Funding at Wuhan Virus Lab, Criticism of the Human Rights Court Climate Ruling and Humza Yousaf's 'Personal Experience of…
Every week, the editorial team of Freedom Research compiles a round-up of news that caught our eye, or what felt like under-reported aspects of news…
  
Hannes Sarv
Professor Valentina Zharkova and the Little Ice Age Which Has Already Started
Astrophysicist Professor Valentina Zharkova explains that instead of CO2, it is the Sun that drives the climate change and because of its decreasing…
  
Hannes Sarv
24
Freedom of Speech vs Censorship
Restricting freedom of opinion and speech will sooner or later lead to a repressive society which brings along more fear, prohibitions and a…
  
Freedom Research
5
News Round-Up: EU Stepping Up Censorship Efforts Before Elections, WHO's Climate Debate Guide for Health Professionals and Children Growing…
Every week, the editorial team of Freedom Research compiles a round-up of news that caught our eye, or what felt like under-reported aspects of news…
  
Hannes Sarv
FREEDOM RESEARCH PODCAST #8. Jeffrey Tucker. Aftermath of Covid Pandemic and Rise of Corporatism.
In an interview with us, Jeffrey Tucker, president of Brownstone Institute, discusses reasons behind the unreasonable pandemic response by governments…
  
Hannes Sarv
57:12
3
Climate Movement and Its Socialist and Religious Vibes
In an interview with us, Kaarel Ots, head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges, says the climate movement has become a religion of sorts with elements of…
  
Hannes Sarv

March 2024

News Round-Up: Germany's Covid Files, Rise of Cancer among Young People and the US FDA Deleting Its Posts on Ivermectin
Every week, the editorial team of Freedom Research compiles a round-up of news that caught our eye, or what felt like under-reported aspects of news…
  
Hannes Sarv
On the Culture War Around Us
Douglas Murray's third book is about the ongoing culture war. It is a war against the roots of the Western tradition and all that is good in it.
  
Tonis Arro
3
Dr. Jennifer Marohasy: There Is No Climate Crisis
According to biologist Jennifer Marohasy, climate change is a natural phenomenon and CO2 has nothing to do with it. Such claims will get you cancelled…
  
Hannes Sarv
3
